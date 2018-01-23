Police ask for public’s help for information on Wayne Chapman. See the flier here: Person of Interest Poster – Wayne Chapman

Wayne “Spyer” Chapman is being sought by the police for questioning in connection with the murder of Shirley Dawn Morton, whose lifeless body was found in his house on Hanley’s road. He was also the boyfriend of the deceased.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is urged to assist by calling the Violent Crime Unit at the Cotton Ground Police Station at 469-5269, the Gingerland Police Station at 469-3448, the nearest police station, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-8477 (TIPS), where your information will be held confidential and you may be eligible for a reward.