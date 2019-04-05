The Police are seeking the assistance of the public with apprehending a man involved in a sexual assault incident in the Basseterre area.

Investigations so far have revealed that close to 2 a.m. on March 26, someone entered the premises where the victim was staying and sexually assaulted her.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing, however, the Police are making a special appeal to persons who might have any information regarding this incident to contact the Special Victims Unit (SVU) by dialing 465-2241 ext. 4252. The SVU can also be reached via cell phone at 665-3091. You may also contact your nearest Police Station or dial the crime hotline at 707 if you have information that can lead to the apprehension of the perpetrator.

