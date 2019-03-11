Basseterre — A “robust” policing plan has resulted in a decrease of crimes committed in the Federation this year, Acting Police Commissioner Hilroy Brandy said.
“I wish to thank the citizens of our wonderful Federation for their patience and understanding during the times when serious crimes occur. I also want to thank those who encourage us while we strive to eliminate such atrocities,” said Brandy.
Preliminary crime statistics for 2019 show that January and February have about half as many crimes reported as the same months the previous year. Burglaries are down by 68% and there is a 44% reduction to larcenies.
Brandy credits this achievement to the police officers who have been executing the recently revised strategy and members of the public who have been assisting the organisation.
“We must recognise the efforts of all who work for the Police, Defence Force and our partner agencies who are patrolling the streets 24/7, answering calls for help and supporting those in need. There are many interventions made on a daily basis because of their actions that people won’t know about,” Brandy said.