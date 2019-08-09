A national poll found “The country on the whole is very supportive of the strategies that have been put in place to deal with crime and violence,” Jamaican pollster Don Anderson in a press release Thursday.

The poll, which interviewed 820 people from all 11 constituencies, concluded that the majority of persons are satisfied with recent efforts in reducing crime and violence.

It added that 66% of those interviewed are fully aware of the specific crime fighting/crime reduction and social intervention programmes recently put in.

“81% of these persons are firmly convinced that these new crime fighting initiatives will bear fruit. Over and above this, 62% feel that the efforts are already reaping success, a factor which is contributing to a greater sense of peace of mind within the country,” he said.

Those crime initiatives include the successful roll out of the Explorers Youth Club initiative, Teens and Police Support (TAPS) programme in primary and high schools, as well as efforts facilitated by Crime Reduction Specialist Dr. Neals Chitan to better prepare grade six students for transition into secondary schools thereby reducing dropout rates in the early years of secondary schools and consequential vulnerability to gang life, the Office of the Prime Minister said.

The poll also found a high level of support for the government’s Poverty Alleviation Programme.

“64% of all persons interviewed believe this is a good programme and will continue to support it,“ Anderson said.

Nearly 4,000 beneficiaries have received support from the programme, which provides a $500 monthly disbursement to households earning less than $3,000 per month, since its inception in Dec. 2018, the Office of the Prime Minister said.