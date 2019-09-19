His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church and Sovereign Leader of Vatican City State, has conveyed a congratulatory message to the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on celebration of its 36th anniversary of Independence.

“I send cordial greetings to Your Excellency and to your fellow citizens on the occasion of the National Day of Saint Kitts and Nevis. With prayerful good wishes, I invoke upon all the people of the Federation the abundant blessings of Almighty God,” His Holiness Pope Francis said in a congratulatory message to His Excellency Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Pope Francis, Argentinian Jorge Mario Bergoglioby birth, is the 266th Pontiff of the Catholic Church. He is the first Jesuit (Society of Jesus) to be elected Bishop of Rome, and his pontificate began on March 13, 2013.