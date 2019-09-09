The following is a sum of matters addressed during formal meetings of the Federal Cabinet convened Wednesday, Aug. 21; Thursday, Aug. 22; and Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, and chaired by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

The Cabinet considered and approved plans for the National Consultation on the Economy and the 2020 Budget Cycle. The Consultation was set for Tuesday, Oct. 8, under the theme: “Making a Difference: Moving Our Nation Forward.” The Estimates’ Meetings have been scheduled for Oct. 9-11.

Cabinet considered the Legislative Calendar for the Parliament for the rest of 2019. It was agreed that tentative dates for the next two sittings of Parliament would be Sept. 3 and 17.

The Cabinet approved a new sanitation and public health initiative regarding the handling of household waste being managed by the Solid Waste Management Corporation. The SWMC would soon provide public education on the new waste bin programme.

Cabinet considered and approved the appointment of the following three individuals to fill vacancies on the St. Christopher and Nevis General Nurses and Midwives Council: Dr. Rondalyn Dennis-Bradshaw of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC); Nurse Davida Irish, Coordinator of Community-based Nursing Services (CCNS); and retired nurse, Ms. Elizabeth Woodley.

Cabinet received a delegation from stakeholders in the tourism and allied-services sector, which included representation from St. Kitts Tourism Authority, and cruise line agents and tour operators in the private sector. The main focus of the meeting was a discussion on ongoing developments regarding construction of the second cruise pier at Port Zante, including but not limited to the upland development.

Cabinet was updated by the Honourable Minister of Education on the opening of the new school year, and the challenges with re-opening insofar as Cayon High School is concerned. It was the intention of the Minister to provide a national statement on these challenges, which the Ministry had been addressing since it first became aware of the problems just prior to the closure of school in early July. The Honourable Minister assured the Cabinet that an ongoing programme of inspection and repairs had been put in place in all public schools in St. Kitts, as a precautionary measure.

The next meeting of the Cabinet is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7.