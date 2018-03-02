Post-Cabinet briefing content released

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The formal meeting of the Cabinet took place Feb. 26 and March 1. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris. Here are the salient matters that were discussed at that meeting:

Matters pertaining to development in connection with major hotel chain the Six Senses were discussed by the Cabinet.

Cabinet was advised of the offers by the High Commissioner of India, who paid courtesy calls during this week and offered assistance to the federation in the areas of health and education.

The ongoing issue with vendors and bar operators in the South Friar’s Bay area engaged the attention of the Cabinet. The Ministry of Tourism had already suggested and offered alternate locations in an effort to assist them in continuing their livelihood.

The erroneous statements by the solicitors of the leader of the Opposition, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, in the parliamentary disqualification case were drawn to the attention of the Cabinet and the matter discussed. The attorney general informed the Cabinet of the proceedings thus far.

Submissions dealing with concessions for small business owners were decided upon and approved by the Cabinet.

https://youtu.be/1cHyS91let8