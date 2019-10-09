In the midst of global interconnectivity, particularly with the growth of social media, Minister with responsibility for Post, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, has reaffirmed that the postal services in St. Kitts and Nevis will remain resilient during a national radio and television address to commemorate World Post Day Wednesday.

Minister Liburd noted that the national post office “is on the path of continuous learning,” and this is clearly captured in the local theme for this year’s observance; “Review, Recognize, Reinvent,” adding a series of activities will be held throughout the month and are centred on an initiative called, “Be a part of our conversation.”

“This is designed to gather information about the current status of the postal services. It takes the form of live discussions and surveys. For this, we graciously request your cooperation. The data gleaned would help us to respond to your changing needs. The conversation begins today at the General Post Office and continues throughout the entire month,” said Minister Liburd.

Additionally, a series called “Know your Postmen and Post ladies” will help residents to become familiar with postal workers in their area. The series will be distributed via the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) and ZIZ.

According to the United Nations, World Post Day is celebrated internationally each year on Oct. 9, the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1874.

The UPU has 192 member countries and is the primary forum for cooperation between postal sector players and fulfils an advisory, mediating and liaison role, and provides technical assistance where needed. It sets the rules for international mail exchanges and makes recommendations to stimulate growth in mail, parcel and financial services volumes and improve the quality of service for customers.