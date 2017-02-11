Powell hungry for more despite good form

by Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Despite scoring three centuries and a half century in his last four innings Leeward Islands Hurricane captain Kieran Powell says he wants to add to his tally in the remaining matches of the Regional Super 50 Competition.

Mr. Powell’s last four innings has seen scores of 105, 135, 57 and 106 but the Nevisian batsman is targeting bigger scores.

“I need to get big scores. I got three centuries and two of them are just 105 and 106,” he said.

“We’ve had talks in the team meetings where when you get in you need to kick on and obviously I got out with 14 overs left so I think I missed the chance to get 150-plus,” Powell told WICB media following Hurricanes’ 105-run victory over Kent here on Saturday.

Powell said his team was still able to reach a respectable total and he was pleased with the overall performance.

He gave a recipe for his good form that has led to many believing a recall to the West Indies setup may not be too far off.

“I wake up every day thinking I haven’t scored a run for the tournament yet, so that’s why I go out and bat each game with a big appetite to try and get some big runs on the board because I can’t rest on my laurels and think ‘I’ve got this amount of runs’ and be complacent at any point in time,” he said.

He credited the mind-set for believing he owes the team a massive score every game as the force behind his consistency.

“Hopefully if I can continue to get some runs and the other guys get some runs as well and the bowlers keep performing, we can be lifting the cup at the end of the tournament,” he said.

Powell said the runs were helping his team win games and that is what was important.

“It’s just fortunate that I’m the one getting the runs at the moment and I’m going to try to continue to bat as deep as possible and hopefully I can continue to help the team,” he said.

He cautioned his teammates not tdo get complacent and let their guards down.

“We need to go out and play hard, play consistent cricket, and keep playing team cricket and that’s going to get us to the semi-finals,” he said.

The Leeward Island side has lost one game thus far in the competition and is a favorite to win the group and advance to the Semi Finals.