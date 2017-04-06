Premier Amory Encourages Children To Be The Difference In Reducing Anti-Social Activities

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 05, 2017 (SKNIS): Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister in the Federal Cabinet, Honourable Vance Amory, has encouraged the hundreds of children that participated in an anti-crime march and rally on Tuesday (April 04) to be the difference in efforts to curb anti-social activities.

The rally and march were organized as a climax to the crime reduction strategy implemented over the past three months by international Social Skills Consultant, Dr. Neals Chitan. The strategy was based on his Enforcement, Diagnosis, Education and Rehabilitation (EDER) Approach and Project Stop ‘n’ Think.

Senior Minister Amory spoke highly of the programme, which engaged students and other stakeholders in the 12 psychosocial roots that feed prevalent crimes and also promoted the “stop and think before you proceed” method to discourage students from engaging in anti-social behaviour.

“If you learn to behave badly, it is very hard to get rid of it,” Premier Amory stated. “However if you apply yourself to learn and behave well, it makes a big difference in your life. It makes you, as a person who behaves well, feel much more comfortable with yourself and it makes you much more comfortable around other people,” Senior Minister Amory added.

The Senior Minister said that more has to be done at all levels of society to promote an environment of love, compassion and respect.

“You are not too young to develop a spirit of forgiveness, tolerance, and to stop and think before you do anything whatsoever,” Premier Amory told students attending the rally at Independence Square. He added that thinking through issues before any action is taken is prudent for anyone facing decisions, whether in their personal or professional lives.

“This mantra that has been developed – always stop and think before you proceed – must form part of our everyday thinking and our everyday speech,” he added.

The activities for the EDER Approach and Project Stop ‘n’ Think were organized by the Ministry of National Security.