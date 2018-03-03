Premier Brantley lauds Galderma Group for gifts to Nevis students

From the NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley applauded members a group from Galderma, an international dermatology company with offices in the United States of America (USA), for their decision to help make the Ivor Walters Primary School a more comfortable place for its students and staff.

Brantley was delivering remarks Feb. 28 at the end of a two-day exercise the group carried out at the school, which entailed refurbishing the play area and washrooms, constructing a concrete walkway to the school’s greenhouse, which is under construction, and a donation of an assortment of school supplies.

“I want to express my warm appreciation and thanks to the Galderma Group, your Chief Executive Officer Myles] Harrison, and all of you who have come and volunteered your time and energy,” he said. “I walked in and I was very impressed at how you have transformed this playing area. We have 171 children who attend this primary school…an area of significant population for the island, in terms of our population distribution.”

Brantley, who also serves as the minister of education, explained that the construction of the concrete walkway was especially important because of what the green-house project meant for the school and its students, a green project that demonstrates the Nevis Island Administration’s commitment to the environment.

“The intention is that these children that you see are actually going to grow some of their own food that they consume here as part of the school meals project,” Brantley said. “So we are taking farm-to-table in a whole new direction. They are literally going to pick tomatoes from here and walk them over to the [school’s] kitchen here. I don’t think even where you come from, you get fresher food than what will be delivered right here. So this for us a very important project.”

The premier is also the minister of tourism and said he welcomes the gesture, as vacationing on the island is not only about sun, sea, sand and people having a good time, but also about demonstrating humanity. He thanked the group for choosing Nevis for its event and holiday and invited them to return to the island to enjoy its offerings.

“If you have not yet enjoyed all the joys which Nevis has to offer, I invite you to come back with your families and enjoy what we offer,” he said. “[It’s]…something very special, very unique. I mean, where else in the world are you going to come to the birth place of Alexander Hamilton? Those of you who are American, I would want you to remember that every time you by a latte or whatever you drink, mocha or whatever it is, and you spend US$10, you remember Nevis because the guy on the $10 bill was born right here on the island of Nevis. [He’s] one of the founding fathers of the United States.”

Brantley said Nevis is proud of its gift to the USA more than 200 years ago and he is pleased they have returned, as a group, 200 years later to give a gift of donations, their hard work and efforts. He also used the opportunity to thank the management of SunLinc Destination Management Company for making the group’s gift a possibility and also noted the NIA’s good relationship with the company, saying the government values the contributions the company continues to make to the island.