Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis will hold his monthly press conference Thursday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m. in the Cabinet Room on the 2nd Floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate, the Nevis Island Administration announced Monday.

Premier Brantley will provide an update on matters of national interest, and members of the press will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The press conference will be broadcast live on the Nevis Island Administration’s Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel, and will also be available on THG Network, Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio and Freedom FM.