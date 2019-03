TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands — Following the March 1 swearing in of his Cabinet and Junior Ministers Premier the Honourable Andrew A. Fahie is reinforcing his commitment to the people of this Territory.

The appointments are as follows: Premier and Minister of Finance, Honourable Andrew A. Fahie; Minister for Health & Social Development, Honourable Carvin Malone; Minister for Transportation, Works & Utilities, Honourable Kye Rymer; Minister for Natural Resources, Labour & Immigration, Honourable Vincent Wheatley; Minister for Education, Culture, Youth Affairs, Fisheries & Agriculture, Dr. the Honourable Natalio Wheatley; Junior Minister for Trade and Economic Development, Honourable Sharie de Castro; and Junior Minister for Tourism, Honourable Shereen Flax-Charles.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for the people of the BVI,” said Premier Fahie. “We campaigned with a clear vision to set the BVI and its people on course for future sustainability and prosperity, whilst also addressing the most pressing issues of today through a clear plan of action.”

He added that the new ministerial assignments will strengthen the Government’s ability to deliver on their agenda for the Territory. He said, “Our first order of business will be to undertake a comprehensive review of the state of the Territory which will greatly assist us to more effectively tackle the many challenges which must be addressed.

“The BVI is blessed with untold potential, talented people and of course some of the most beautiful natural environments that can be found anywhere in the world,” said Fahie. “Your new Government will protect, harness, develop and promote all that is good about the BVI, both domestically but also on the international stage.”

Premier Fahie said that a sound economy will be vital for us to be able to implement our plans. Our financial services industry was vital to the recovery of Government revenues following the hurricanes at a time when the tourism industry had been devastated.

“It faces continued challenges in the international arena and we will continue to work closely with our industry and regulators to ensure that it continues to thrive,” said Fahie. “Following passage of the Economic Substance Act, we expect to see many more opportunities for employment in the sector and will be discussing with the industry how these can be maximized to the benefit of BVIslanders.

“The rebuilding and expansion of our tourism industry will be a major focus,” said Premier Fahie. “It is essential that our industry is made resilient and sustainable in order to face the climate change challenges that we will undoubtedly face. This will require significant infrastructure investment and proposals in this area will be a priority for your new Government.

“I am truly honoured and humbled by the confidence placed in me and the entire Virgin Islands s Party team. I will carry this great responsibility forward with integrity and I will always strive to do what is best for the BVI and its people. Let us move together in one direction forward, as one people and a united Virgin Islands.”