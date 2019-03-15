A large crowd is expected at Patsy Allers Playground in West Basseterre on Saturday for the public session of the third annual National Convention. The theme of this year’s convention is “Improving our communities with PLP in unity.”
“We are here doing a site visit as the party leadership and membership get organised for the final session of the Peoples Labour Party’s conference,” said Prime Minister Harris who was accompanied by the PLP’s Deputy National Political Leader and Team Unity Caretaker for St. Christopher Three, Senator the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, and advisor Dr Sharon Gopaul-McNicol.
Last year’s national convention was also held at the Patsy Allers Playground. It was said to be one of the most successful conventions held by a political party in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.
“This venue has been a popular one – we were here last year,” said Dr. Harris. “We are going to be here this year again for another successful Peoples Labour Party conference. Of course, this is in the constituency of Senator Akilah Byron-Nisbett who will be the candidate for Team Unity in St. Christopher Three (West Basseterre).”
The Honourable Prime Minister said that the People’s Labor Party was happy to return to the Patsy Allers Playgroud to send messages of inclusiveness, progress and fair share for all.
Among those expected to attend and participate in Saturday’s public session will be dignitaries and well-wishers of the Peoples Labour Party and some friends the party has had over the years, including Dr. Sharon Gopaul-McNicol, who has been with the party from its inception.
“We have fraternal greetings to come for example from our representative in New York in North America, from Florida and elsewhere,” said Prime Minister Harris. “We just want to say how pleased the executive is, both the outgoing and the newly elected executive at the kind of goodwill and support that has been demonstrated for this party which we love so dearly and which has been a critical part of the governing coalition within St. Kitts and Nevis.”
The private session of the National Convention was held on Wednesday at the St. Kitts Marriott. The party’s National Executive was re-elected during the private session.