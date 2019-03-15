Among those expected to attend and participate in Saturday’s public session will be dignitaries and well-wishers of the Peoples Labour Party and some friends the party has had over the years, including Dr. Sharon Gopaul-McNicol, who has been with the party from its inception.

“We have fraternal greetings to come for example from our representative in New York in North America, from Florida and elsewhere,” said Prime Minister Harris. “We just want to say how pleased the executive is, both the outgoing and the newly elected executive at the kind of goodwill and support that has been demonstrated for this party which we love so dearly and which has been a critical part of the governing coalition within St. Kitts and Nevis.”