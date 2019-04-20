President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Dr. Tsai Ing-wen this week publicly recognized the continued economic growth and development being realized in St. Kitts and Nevis under the leadership of Prime Minister Timothy Harris-led Team Unity Government.

“Since taking office in 2015, the Team Unity government led by Prime Minister Harris has made impressive progress across a range of fields,” President Tsai said during a brief meeting between the two Heads of State at the Presidential Office Plaza in Taipei on Tuesday, April 16.

Dr. Tsai added, “Not only has tourism in St. Kitts and Nevis flourished [but] your great country also leads the Caribbean region in a number of economic development indicators, a clear sign of the success of your administration.”

Prime Minister Harris is this week (April 15-19) heading a St. Kitts and Nevis delegation in Taiwan for engagements with high level government officials here. These engagements are aimed at further promoting and strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

In recognition of his work and leadership in strengthening these ties, the Government of Taiwan conferred upon Dr. Harris ‘The Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon’ – one of the country’s highest orders and decorations conferred on foreign Heads of Government.

President Tsai acknowledged that the diplomatic relationship between Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis has now entered its 36th year, and noted that, “Despite the international instability over this period, our friendship has continued to grow.”

“Since Prime Minister Harris took office, our bilateral cooperation and exchanges in all areas have become closer and closer, and we have racked up a number of impressive accomplishments along the way,” President Tsai said.

Dr. Tsai pointed to the advancements in areas such as public health, education and national security that were realized directly as a result of the partnership between the Governments of St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan.

President Tsai also recorded her deep appreciation to Prime Minister Harris and the Federal Cabinet for repeatedly standing up for Taiwan at major international forums.

“Your public support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations has played a key role in helping to expand our international presence,” President Tsai said.