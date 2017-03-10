Preventative Care An Emphasis For The Nevis Renal Society’s Week Of Activities

By S. Williams

‘Kidney Disease and Obesity’ is the theme Nevis Renal Society is using for its week of activities for 2017 , according to nurse Sherilyn Pemberton who said creating awareness is an integral part of the society’s efforts.

“We have been creating awareness over the past years and we have been doing it through a lot of educational talks because the most important thing that we are looking at right now is preventative care. Once we can get the message out there, once we could get to the general public that it is important for them to get their health checks,” she said.

“Even when they are not feeling well, they should go to their regular doctors and get their annual screenings done. That would help because whatever abnormalities are picked up that early it can be treated early. So that is one of the emphases that is being placed.”

The society which was established in 1998 out of the need for such an organization, has contributed to at least three persons last year and plans to continue such contributions this year. Currently the dialysis unit is in St. Kitts so patients from Nevis go over to St. Kitts to have their dialysis done, which brings into play another important goal of the Renal Society.

“The other emphasis is that we help with the financial aspect of it for those who are already suffering from kidney disease. We give them moral support and financial support. And our long term goal is to ensure that at some point and time that there is dialysis here on Nevis.” she added.

World Kidney Day is celebrated on the 9th of March each year and the week of activities included an opening church service at the Rehobote Church of God on Sunday, talks in primary schools (Charlestown Primary, VOJN Primary and Jocelyn Liburd Primary) on various days during the week done in collaboration with the Health Promotion Unit, and a Health Fair at the Four Seasons from 9-1 on Friday 10th March 2017 for the employees.