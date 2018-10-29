BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Primary school students in St. Kitts and Nevis will receive training in computer code and coding/programming to ensure that they capitalize on the growing opportunities for Information, Communication and Technology (ICT)-enhanced skills.

“We expect in our ICT Ministry, over the next year or two, students who attend primary schools will start to learn to write computer codes,” explained Minister of Communication, the Honourable Vincent Byron. “We will create a computer literate society so that your children, businesses and teaching institutions will be just as good as anywhere in the world and better.”

While speaking at the Prime Minister’s Oct.28 Open Forum, Byron added, “We will not rest on our laurels. Last year and the year before, we were number one in the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States. We will be in the same position next year as we continue to build these skills.”

He noted that St. Kitts and Nevis will be moving forward and the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will continue to modernize the country through ICTs.

At an earlier forum in March, 2018, Byron noted that officials from his ministry held discussions with the Curriculum Development Unit and a curriculum is currently being worked on to incorporate code and coding. He said this initiative is welcomed by the officials in the Ministry of Education, which has described it as being beneficial to young people and the country.