Prime minister to address ‘matters of national interest’ at Thursday press conference

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris will update citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis on matters of national interest at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Parliamentary Lounge at Government Headquarters.

It will be broadcast live on national media and attended by the press corps. The St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) will stream the press conference live on Facebook Thursday. Prime Minister Harris’ press conferences are always streamed live on www.facebook.com/sknismedia/. You can also tune in to live coverage of the Prime Minister’s press conference on Sugar City (90.3) FM, WINN (98.9) FM, ZIZ Radio (96.1, 95.9, 96.3 or 96.9 FM) or ZIZ TV (https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/).