Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris called for national unity among the people as the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis celebrated 36 years of Independence Thursday under the theme “Unify, Transform, Enrich: Uplifting Communities for Independence 36.”

“This year, we celebrate under the theme Unify, Transform, Enrich: Uplifting Communities for Independence 36 — a theme that encapsulates perfectly the ideals and aspirations laid out in the preamble of our Constitution. A theme that focuses on us empowering each other to transform and enrich the communities and Federation of which we are a part,” said Prime Minister Harris during his address to the Nation.

Trevis Belle, a national of St. Kitts and Nevis, studying in the United States of America, emerged as the winner during the national theme competition launched in early June 2019 for this year’s 36th Independence. Mr. Belle was been duly recognized by the Government for his contribution, and has been issued with official invitations to all major Independence events over which the Government has control. The winning theme has also has been incorporated in all official communications and events surrounding the Independence celebrations.