BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — They assembled at the Constituency Office in Tabernacle much earlier than the appointed time of 9:00 am, and while the opportunity had been offered to the constituents of St. Christopher Seven (Bellevue to Ottley’s) they came from all over the island of St. Kitts.

Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, had set aside the day Wednesday March 6 as the day he was going to hold his popular one-on-one consultations with the constituents from 9:00 am and with a cut-off time of 5:00 pm.

Due to the high demand by persons wanting to talk to their prime minister, things did not go as the Constituency Office had elaborately planned. The first pair to meet with the Prime Minister was a mother and son from Conaree, in St. Christopher Eight, and while the last person to see the Prime Minister was a constituent of Number Seven, she left the constituency office at 8:10 pm.

“It has been a very long but extremely productive day,” said Prime Minister Harris of his eleven-hour long marathon consultations where he met about 100 persons. “The one-on-one consultation is one aspect of my work of service to the constituency and country which I do take much pleasure in doing because it brings me in close contact with the people to whom we would wish to render excellent service.”

Prime Minister Harris, who is also the National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), one of the three political parties in the ruling Team Unity Administration, said that the meetings allow him as a leader to hear from his people in a very comfortable and conducive environment, what their concerns, issues, and needs, and those of their community are. That act, he noted, brings politicians into the reality of people’s situation.

“While it has been a long day, and it has been challenging in terms of the hours of consistency of doing this over eleven hour-period of time, it certainly has for me been rewarding because it has opened up my own understanding a bit more as where people are at, and what are some of the issues that people are confronted with,” said the Prime Minister.

Constituents of St. Christopher Seven were profusely thanked by their Area Parliamentary Representative for voluntarily giving up their allotted times and opportunity to talk to him, to allow persons from outside the constituency to see him. Persons who were still waiting to see the Prime Minister after 4:00 pm were all offered a meal and drinks.

“The good thing is that this process of one-on-one consultation is a consistent activity and would be regular,” announced the Prime Minister. “One of the things that we will do as we have done in the past is to rotate the venue to make it easier for more persons within the constituency to be able to access. So this week we are in Tabernacle – the next session that will happen, perhaps in the next 10 to 15 days, will take place in Molineux and then after Molineux we will go to Lodge Project.”