The Inner City Conquerors team of Molineux village defeated the St. Paul’s Tuff Knotts 72 to 58 Sunday night to complete a clean sweep of the defending champions and claim the 2019 St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank New Attitude Basketball League Premier Division Championship at Basketball City Sunday.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris – an avid supporter of sports development – took in the action as Inner City Conquerors claimed the first title in team history.

The 2019 Premier Division champions were led in scoring by veteran Troy Wattley, who scored 21 points, 12 rebounds and 2 steals. Livan Lee who contributed 19 points, 12 rebounds and 2 blocked shots while Tambora Caines added another 14 points, 3 assists and 5 steals.

Most of the players on the Inner City Conquerors were veterans of the Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris Constituency Seven Basketball League. Considered one of the longest running community basketball leagues in the country, the league aimed to develop the sport for youth in the constituency and allow them to hone their talents and skills and to develop successfully as basketball players.

Prime Minister Harris, the Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Seven under which the village of Molineux falls, was given the honour of presenting the championship trophy to the 2019 champions. Players and management took the opportunity to thank the Prime Minister Harris for his support, both in the championship and over the years.