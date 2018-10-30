BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The annual Friendship Sunday held at the Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Bourryeau, on Sunday Oct. 28 attracted hundreds of regular worshipers and their friends, which included Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for Constituency St. Christopher Seven, Dr. the Hon Timothy Harris.

Officiating at this special service were Dr Rev Kelvin C. Jones and Deacon Melvin James, while the preacher was Evangelist V. Johnson, and worship leader was Brother Clide James. The service was held under the theme ‘Forgiveness and Healing – Letting Go of the Hurt,’ based on Colossians 3: 13-17.

The topic which was captioned ‘Forgiveness and Healing’ had two subtitles, ‘True forgiveness must be realistic,’ and ‘True forgiveness involves forgetting.’ The salient point was while “the person we forgive may not even see anything they need to be forgiven of,” the teaching implored: “We must forgive because we choose to do what is right, not because of the response we hope to get from the other.”

“The Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Timothy Harris, who is also the National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) along with the Constituency Number Seven Women’s Group in particular were some of the members who attended the Mount Carmel Baptist Church’s Friendship Sunday this Sunday,” observed PLP’s National Secretary Ms. Myrtilla Williams.

Ms. Williams, in explaining the significance of Friendship Sunday at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Bourryeau, said that members of the church are motivated to invite visitors for the special event every year. The church has a competition for who can invite the most persons for the service, and that is how a particular constituent invited Prime Minister Harris and the PLP’s Constituency Number Seven Women’s Group.

“It was a wonderful service,” noted Ms. Williams. “The Prime Minister was asked to make a presentation and as usual you would hear the comments that, ‘Boy, if he wasn’t such a good politician he will make a good pastor.’ People always say that at the end of his political career that is something he could actually consider.”

Ms. Williams added that part of the service the congregants like most is the greeting part “where you get up and you go around the members and they greet each other and you see people who you probably would not have come into such close contact with every day. A lot of people are always happy to see the Prime Minister.”

Other Executive Members of the Peoples Labour Party at the service included Women’s Arm Representative Mrs. Sonia Henry, and Youth Arm Representative Manasses Huggins. Also accompanying them were PLP Youth members, Evander O’Flaherty, Ms. Tonecia Wattley, and Ms. Trevlyn Stapleton.

Among the large groups invited for Friendship Sunday included members of the Mol Phil and Cayon Explorers Youth Clubs, and a contingent of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force trainees. The police trainees later posed for a group picture with Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Timothy Harris, who is also the Minister of National Security.