Prime minister leads federal delegation to opening session of NIA

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris led a federal delegation to the sister island for the opening session of the Nevis Island Assembly and the delivery of the Throne Speech at Assembly Chambers at Hamilton House earlier today.

Prime Minister Harris was joined by Cabinet colleagues Deputy Prime Minister the Hon. Shawn Richards, Senior Minister the Hon. Vance Amory, the Hon. Ian Patches Liburd and the Hon. Wendy Phipps. Also on hand to witness the opening session was Speaker of the National Assembly the Hon. A. Michael Perkins.

Members of the Loyal Opposition, led by its leader the Right Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, were absent from the auspicious occasion.

Tuesday’s session was the first sitting of the Assembly after the Dec. 18, 2017, local elections on Nevis, which saw the election of the Hon. Mark Brantley-led Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) to public office.

After the House was called to order, Brantley, the fourth premier of Nevis, and his Cabinet colleagues took the Oath of Allegiance before the election of president. With unanimous support, Farrel Smithen was nominated and sworn in as the president of the legislative body.

The Throne Speech was delivered by Acting Deputy Governor-General Her Honour Marjorie Morton, C.S.M.

The assembly’s gallery was filled with family members, government officials, primary and secondary school students and supporters of the CCM-led Nevis Island administration.