Prime minister reports on changes in diplomatic landscape

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris has reported a number of changes to the federation’s diplomatic landscape, including the appointment of Sherry Tross as the country’s new High Commissioner to Canada.

High Commissioner-designate Tross succeeds Shirley Skerritt-Andrew, whose tour of duty involved the establishment of the federation’s first independent High Commission in Ottawa, as well as laying a strong foundation for renewed relations with Canada at the federal and provincial levels.

Speaking Feb. 1 during his press conference, Prime Minister Harris said “Ms. Tross has excellent experience. She has served in high levels at the OAS (Organization of American States) and we believe that she will add much value to the practice of the craft of democracy in Ottawa.”

Tross comes to the post as a highly qualified and skilled international public servant and diplomat with extensive policy, research and management experience. She has worked with governments, international organizations and the private sector in the Americas on development cooperation initiatives as well as governance and social justice programmes.

Harris also reported that former educator Michael Blake, who served the Ministry of Education for 37 years, has now joined the diplomatic corps and will add support to the federation’s diplomatic outreach in Cuba. “We congratulate him and we wish him well,” Harris said. “He came with the good recommendations of the minister of education, where he served in various capacities as teacher, as deputy principal and I think lastly as assistant secretary, and the Hon. Shawn Richards was happy to wish him a successful stint.”

Prime Minister Harris further noted that the Venezuelan government has recalled its ambassador, His Excellency Rὸmulo Camilo Henríquez Gonzàlez, to Caracas. “We are advised that he will serve in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela,” Harris said. “The recall comes after he has given service to his country in St. Kitts and Nevis since April 2013. The normal tenure of an ambassador, I am advised, is around three years. Again, we place on record our appreciation for their contribution to the harmonious relationship between our countries.”

The prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis also thanked Terrence Craig, whose tenure as OAS ambassador in St. Kitts and Nevis came to an end effective Dec. 31, 2017.