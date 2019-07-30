Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, publicly thanked former Commissioner of Police Ian Queeley for his years of service and formally accepted his resignation during Tuesday’s sitting of the National Assembly.

Queeley’s resignation paves the way for his assumption to the position as Ambassador of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to the Kingdom of Morocco, announced last week.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to praise the performance of Mr. Hilroy Brandy, acting Commissioner of Police.

“Mr. Brandy is the most experienced police officer in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, and he took over the leadership of the police in an acting capacity at a period of great anxiety and turmoil,” he said. “He has been able to hold the Force together as a disciplined Force committed to protecting and serving the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Brandy has been serving as acting Commissioner since Oct. 1.

“Under his own leadership, we have seen his competence in terms of strategy and in terms of his own tactical approach to matters of law enforcement. We have seen that he has been able to bring to the fore and implement a wide range of initiatives attempting, as it were, to curb the rise in criminal activity in the country and to broaden the response mechanism of the police as the key law enforcement body in the country,” the Prime Minister said.