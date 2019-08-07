Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris will hold one-on-one consultations Thursday for citizens and residents of Constituency Seven who wish to engage with their Parliamentary Representative.

The one-on-one meetings are expected to run from 2-6 p.m. at Prime Minister Harris’ constituency office on Main Street, Tabernacle.

While consultations are typically for citizens and residents of Constituency Seven, Prime Minister Harris has ensured in the past that persons outside his constituency also have a chance to meet face-to-face with him and share their views and concerns.

One-on-one consultations are one forum by which the prime minister engages personally with citizens and residents of Constituency Seven and the wider St. Kitts and Nevis community. The prime minister also hosts regular town hall-styled meetings, organizes and participates in monthly health walks and often makes house visits during his constituency walkthrough events.