Senior Minister in the Federal Government, the Honourable Vance Amory, said the annual Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series is of significant importance and brings home international perspectives on global development at the 20th edition of series Thursday at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

“These lectures have been opportunities for broadening our perspectives on life and to afford us an appreciation for a wide range of subjects which are relevant for a progressive nation and for the continued develoipment and prosperity of our country,” said the Senior Minister. “This years’ lecture promises to live up to the same standard of excellence as the presenter for this evening’s lecture, Dr. Colin Cannonier.”

“Over the years, those of us who have had the good fortune to listen to the lectures which have been delivered as part of the series, have been thoroughly educated, enlightened and impacted by the level of intellectual brilliance and the breadth of knowledge of the speakers and of their erudition as well, as they delivered various Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture in this series,” he added.

Commenting on this year’s theme for the 36th Anniversary of Independence: Unify, Transform, Enrich: Uplifting Communities for Independence 36”, Minister Amory implored citizens to reflect on the importance of Independence.

“This theme issues a challenge to all of us as citizens of this Federation and it impels us to commit to a fundamental examination of ourselves in light of the importance and significance of Independence of this Federation. And it also impels us to look at ourselves in a new light so that we certainly ensue these divisive tendencies and lead to a better part to strengthen the social, democratic and economic development of our Federation,” he said.

Senior Minister Amory “admonished” the young population in attendance to “take the discussion seriously because it is to you we would look for the future development of our country”.

The annual lecture series — a major highlight for the Independence celebrations — features prominent speakers from various spheres of influence from the Caribbean and abroad.