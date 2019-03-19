His Royal Highness Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the duchess of Cornwall, will arrive on St. Kitts and Nevis for a tour of locations around the Federation this Thursday.

The visit is part of the royal couple’s tour of Caribbean islands which began on March 17.

Prince Charles and Camilla will first visit Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, 46 years after his last visit to the UNESCO World Heritage site where the Prince of Wales will unveil a plaque. Brimstone Hill was built by the British empire and enslaved Africans during the colonial period. It is one of the best-preserved fortresses in the West Indies.

The plaque presentation is part of the permanent placement of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, a project dedicated to the protection of indigenous forests above 1000 feet. The project was presented to His Royal Highness Prince Harry by His Excellency the Governor General Sir Tapley and unveiled by Prince Harry on November 23, 2016.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy project was launched in 2015 when an appeal was made to all 53 Commonwealth nations to contribute areas of indigenous forest to be preserved in perpetuity to mark Her Majesty’s lifetime of service to the Commonwealth.

Prince Charles and the duchess of Cornwall, will also visit The Hermitage in Nevis, which is today a plantation inn. The Hermitage has become a “must see” on the island of Nevis, which offers original cuisine, reconstructed cottage rooms, collection of antiques, old-fashioned gardens, horses, carriages and local crafts and arts.

Before it was transformed into a plantation inn, the Hermitage was a great house built sometime between 1670 and 1740. It is said to be the oldest house in Nevis, and the oldest surviving wooden house in the Caribbean.

Their Royal Highnesses will also pay a visit to the Berkeley Memorial and the National Museum in down town Basseterre. They will also attend receptions on both islands for members of the community, which will feature local music and culture.

Prince Charles and Camilla on arrival will be welcomed and greeted by His Excellency the Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis, Sir S.W. Tapley Nuneaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP. Their Royal Highnesses will be presented to the Cabinet of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

A ceremonial Guard of Honour will be mounted at the RLB International Airport for the arrival of and the departure of His Royal Highness. The Guard of Honour for the arrival and the departure of the Prince of Wales will be drawn from the infantry and maritime units of the St. Kitts Nevis Defence Force and officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

The Royal Tour began March 17 in Saint Lucia. It then moves on to Barbados March 19, followed by St. Vincent and the Grenadines on March 20 and Grenada on the March 23. On March 24 Their Royal Highnesses will visit Cuba and the tour culminates in the Cayman Islands on March 27th.

According to the communique from Clarence House “Their Royal Highnesses’ visit to Saint Lucia, Barbados, St. Vincent and The Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis and Grenada will celebrate the Monarchy’s relationship with these Commonwealth Realms.

Furthermore, at the request of the British Government, Their Royal Highnesses will also visit Cuba to highlight the growing bilateral relationship with the UK and showcase some of the cultural links between the two countries. Their Royal Highnesses will also visit the British Territory of the Cayman Islands to celebrate its place within the British family.”

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, is the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest child of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.