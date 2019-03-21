The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall visited St. Kitts and Nevis yesterday. It was first time Prince Charles had visited the islands since 1973.

Prince Charles and Dutchess Camilla arrived at the Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw (RLB) International Airport where they were greeted by S.W. Tapley Seaton and presented to dignitaries including the Prime Minister Timothy Harris, and his Cabinet. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was at the Sir Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport for the arrival of Charles and Camilla, as well as at their departure.

Harris said yesterday’s Royal visit has brought greater attention to the twin island Federation as a functioning and vibrant small island state. “The visit, I think, created much excitement nationally and provided another occasion for our people to come together around something good and wonderful, and what is good and wonderful is the long tradition of association between St. Kitts and Nevis and the United Kingdom, which has brought many good moments,” Harris said during a reception at Government House held in honour of the Royal visit.

The Royal couple visited the Berkeley Memorial in the center of the Circus while greeting the large crowd that had come out to see them From there, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla travelled to the National Museum located in the Old Treasury Building before heading over to the sister island of Nevis where they were warmly greeted by Premier Mark Brantley and members of the Nevis Island Administration. While on Nevis, they made a stop at the historic Hermitage Plantation House, which is today a plantation inn that offers traditional island hospitality and lifestyle for up to 35 guests. Undaunted by the persistent and pouring rain, The Prince of Wales continued his tour of St. Kitts with a visit to the Brimstone Hill Fortress, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where he participated in a plaque revealing ceremony. “Coming here today has reminded me of the outstanding beauty of these islands and I’ve been particularly struck by the evident strength of your society,” Prince Charles said.

Harris’ twitter account posted updates throughout the day. Shortly after the arrival of the Royal couple, this post was made: It is a tremendous honour to welcome HRH the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall @ClarenceHouse to our beloved #Federation of #StKittsNevis. It is a real delight to meet them both and very pleased they were able to meet the Governor General and #Cabinet members.” The account also retweeted posts from the official Clarence House account (@ClarenceHouse).

Before leaving for the airport, the Governor General and Prime Minister Harris presented their Royal Highnesses with several gifts of appreciation on behalf of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. This generosity was reciprocated by The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall who made presentations of their own to the Governor General and to Harris. Reflecting on the success of Thursday’s visit to St. Kitts and Nevis by the Royal couple, Harris said, “It brings with it positive press, and so far the press reports that I’ve seen in the British media have been highly complementary,” while noting that it is good to see that The Royal Highnesses had tremendous delight during their stay and how pleased the people of St. Kitts and Nevis were to welcome them. “We showed that it is within our capacity and capability to be excellent host and excellent host to royalty and that I think is very good,” Harris said, while expressing words of commendation to the local organizers.

Prior to arriving in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess or Cornwall had already visited Saint Lucia, Barbados, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines on their several island tour over 12 days.