Prison inmate to GSS students: Stay focused

From the NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – When Marieus Webbe of Gingerland addressed students of the Gingerland Secondary School (GSS) during the school’s 45th anniversary Thanksgiving Service Jan. 24, he shared this sentiment: Serving a sentence of any kind is not the best experience.

Webbe, who is a past student of the school, graduated with three Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) subjects. He told the students gathered at the Gingerland Methodist Church of what happened afterward and how his unfortunate experience changed him.

“At age 21, I was gainfully employed,” he said, “but at age 22, I made a real regrettable choice. Remember this students: You’re free to choose, but you’re not free from the consequences of your choice.

“But never be defined by the consequences of your choice. I am now in prison, serving a sentence, a rather long one, but it didn’t stop me. I entered programmes, education being at the forefront. I have now five additional CXC subjects: English, Principles of Business (I), Economics (I), Accounts (I), Mathematics (II), but you don’t stop, you continue going,” he said.

Webbe also stated that he sat subjects at the Caribbean Advance Proficiency Examination (CAPE) level and has passed Integrated Maths, Communication Studies, Caribbean Studies, and two units of Management of Business. He is currently in his final year toward gaining an associate’s degree in business.

Webb further explained that he tutors other inmates and students from various schools, as well as adults. “I have a famous quote from Mr. Martin Luther King: ‘Intelligence rules the world and ignorance bears the burden,’” he said. “My advice to you, avoid ignorant choices. The choice you make today determines who you may be tomorrow. So beware of your choices.”