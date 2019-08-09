A group of senior and junior prison officers, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Corrections, Denzil Harris, is currently in Barbados participating in a two-week training course at the Dodds Correctional Facility.

“This is an ongoing initiative to build the capacity of the staff at Her Majesty’s Prison,” the new Commissioner of Corrections, Terrance James, said. “When I assumed this post, I mentioned that training and education were priorities for me, so I welcome the assistance of the Embassy and the Government in this area. As we are aware, the Government has plans to construct a new corrections facility in the future, and we are preparing our staff for now and later.”

The initiative is jointly sponsored by the U.S. Embassy in Barbados and the government of St. Kitts and Nevis. To date, 40 officers have attended the training exercise, including those currently in Barbados. The Embassy has committed to ensuring the remainder of the staff completes the course, James said.

The course, which runs from Aug. 6-17, covers topics such as processing prisoners, managing human resources, the rehabilitation of inmates through social programmes and providing medical assistance to inmates. At the end of the training, the officers will also be certified Correctional Emergency Response Team (CERT) members.