Acting Director in the Department of Probation and Child Protection Services, Gerald Connor, will be the special guest Wednesday’s government radio and television programme, “Working for You” to discuss issues including the roles of a child protection officer and probation officer; the mandate of the Department of Probation and Child Protection Services, Foster Care, and the Leanna Project.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration, as part of its transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation pladge.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who will provide timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development issues of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3 p.m. and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9 a.m. and 10:30-noon respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5-6:30 p.m. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/