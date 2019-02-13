BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Whilby, aka Prodigal Son, out of Jamaica, and Trinidadian Reverend Nicole Ballosingh-Holder, will headline Team Unity’s Fourth Anniversary Joyful Celebration Gospel Concert at Greenland’s Parkon Feb. 24 at 6:00 p.m.

Prodigal Son, 42, who is from St. Catherine, Jamaica, has 20 years in the gospel music industry with over five albums. According to biographical information, the Gospel artist was raised by his grandmother in a Christian environment and proved loyal to the faith until she died.

After his grandmother’s death, Prodigal Son moved to Kingston and settled in the notorious Rema District. He was drawn into the gang violence that plagued the area. However, his Christian upbringing never left him and he returned to church where he was inspired by the biblical parable of the Prodigal Son, leading him to take Prodigal Son as his stage name.

Prodigal Son soon demonstrated his commitment to the faith when he joined entertainers Danny Browne, Chevelle Franklin, Junior Tucker and Mr. Goddy Goddy in a series of gospel tours. He has been a defender of Christianity when Reggae artists of his era have condemned religion.

Inspired by his success, producer Danny Browne managed and promoted the singer who has since toured with one of gospel’s finest exponents, CeCe Winans.

Some of Prodigal Son’s songs include I Wish, Woe, Still Standing, Half Way There, and The Prodigal Son. Some of his hit gospel songs are World Changer, Ketch A Fire, Head Cyaa Hot So, and Bongo Town.

Reverend Nicole Ballosingh-Holder, a musical powerhouse, began singing at the age of five and has over 30 years in the gospel music industry. She is the daughter of two Pentecostal ministers, Reverends Winston and Selma Ballosingh, and comes from a family with an extremely rich musical and ministerial heritage.

Ballosingh-Holder has represented gospel music in many cultural and diplomatic events in Trinidad and Tobago, within the Caribbean region, and internationally.

A finalist several times at the COTT Song Competition, Ballosingh-Holdershe has won the Bahamas Marlin Award for “Best Calypso Female Vocal” and the Canadian/Caribbean Gospel Music Award for “Best Calypso Album,” along with other numerous national and international honours.

Ballosingh-Holder has shared stages with some of gospel music’s best artists such as BeBe & CeCe Winans, Kirk Franklin, Joseph Niles, Carlene Davis, Ron Kenoly, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar and a host of others.

Ballosingh-Holder formed her own ministry called Nicole Ballosingh Ministries and Nicman Production, a company comprised of audio and video studios and a sound system rental that is effectively managed by her equally industrious husband, Mr. Herman Holder.

Reverend Ballosingh-Holder’s discography includes You are My Fire, He’ll Be There, Your Love is My Love, Groovy Soca Worship, When I think about The Lord, Give it All, We are Going Up, Let the River Flow, By the Rivers of Babylon, and Do Lord.

Several local acts are scheduled for the concert including Radical Praise Gospel Band; Rivers of Living Waters Choir; Bond of Love; Allison Dore-Arthurton (Nevis); and Tega-African Worship Team. Orville Liddie. Delonte Lewis will be the master of ceremonies.

In 2017, The Team Unity Gospel Concert dubbed “I Believe,” featured American Gospel Artist, Jonathan Nelson, because of his hit song “I Believe,” and in 2018, Jamaican Gospel Artist Papa San graced the stage.