Prostrate Screening Numbers Down From Last Year

By S. Williams

A total of 580 men turned out for the free one-day annual prostrate screening clinic at the Occasions Conference Centre at the Pinney’s Industrial Site in Nevis Saturday, Jan. 14 according to the Minister of Health Mark Brantley.

Mr. Brantley described the program, now in its 10th year, as beneficial to the people of Nevis and thanked the participating doctors.

“We have been trying in health care here to say to people that it is better for them to learn of their status early as it affords us a greater opportunity to cure people of whatever they may be ill with,” he said. When people don’t get checkups and they don’t go and take advantage of screening opportunities, by the time they find out it’s too late.

“The rate of prostate cancer has lowered in Nevis since we’ve been doing this and we feel that this is exactly what we need in the country as people take charge of their health. The government can’t do it for them. Each and every one of us has a responsibility to ourselves.”

The program, which began with just 20 men, has seen significant growth throughout the ensuing years. Health experts say if detected early, the survival rate for prostate cancer is over 90 per cent. However if it spreads and is not detected early, the survival rate can drop to 0.

Dr. Dwayne Thwaites, who along with fellow visiting urologists carried out the screening, noted that it has been a remarkable 10 years.

“The numbers have increased considerably. We are up to 560 which has decreased from last year but people braved the weather and the rough seas. Usually we get a few people from St. Kitts but because of the bad weather we haven’t seen many of those turn out. The number is still good and people are still coming in at this point in time.

‘I think that what we’re seeing more and more is late stage disease. Prostate cancer has decreased considerably over the last 10 years and we have more younger people coming in for screening. They’re getting more health conscious and so they come out to get their prostate exams. The number of late stage disease that we used to pick up has gone down considerably over the last couple of years. The detection rate has decreased also and I think this has to do in part with the amount of screening that we do on a yearly basis. So we’re seeing less numbers of prostate cancers being picked up from when we first started out,’ he said.

‘We had a prevalence of about 3.1 per cent. Now that has gone down considerably below 2 per cent right now and that’s with all the screening that we’ve done over the last 10 years.”

In 2016, 622 persons took part in the screening. The program has since extended to St. Kitts for annual screening in the middle of the year.

Registration commenced at 6 a.m. though some persons were there waiting since the wee hours of the morning for the examination which began around 8 a.m. All participants had a blood test (PSA) done followed by a Digital Rectal Examination.