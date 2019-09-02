The Department of Culture invites the public to attend and support “Independence Fiesta,” Friday, Sept. 6, on Bank Street, as part of the 36th Anniversary Independence celebrations themed “Unify, Transform, Enrich: Uplifting Communities for Independence 36”

The free concert begins at 7 p.m. and showcases some of St. Kitts and Nevis’ best in the performing arts, dancing, music, poetry, and fashion. Special features will be made in tribute to musical icons Calypso Reggie, King Arrow and Kenrick Georges.

For more information on this national event, contact the Department of Culture at 467-1387 or Royd Phipps at 662-4716.