Government House released a proclamation officially declaring Tuesday, 6 Aug., a public holiday for the celebration of Culturama 45.

“It is notified for general information that His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S W Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, on the advice of the Cabinet has by Proclamation declared Tuesday 6 Aug., 2019 to be observed as a Public Holiday on the occasion of the celebration of Culturama.”

The annual festival celebrates Nevisian arts and culture.