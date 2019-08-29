The Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) cordially invites the general public to a Ceremonial Parade to commemorate the 36th Anniversary of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The parade will be held at Elquemedo T. Willett Park Thursday, Sept. 19, at 8 a.m.

The Ministry also has extended an invitation to the public to attend the 36th Anniversary Independence Joint Federal State Service to be held at Charlestown Methodist Sunday, Sept. 15. All who plan to attend are asked to make a special effort to be seated by 2:45 p.m.