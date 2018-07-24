CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – An announcement from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) invites the public to the annual memorial service to commemorate the MV Christena disaster.

“The Premier’s Ministry cordially invites the general public to a memorial service to commemorate the 48th Anniversary of the MV Christena disaster,” the announcement said.

The service will be held at the Christena Memorial on Samuel Hunkins Drive in Charlestown on Wed. Aug, 1 at 10:00 a.m.

A special invitation is extended to survivors and surviving relatives to attend the service and lay wreaths.