Photo: The Wesley Methodist Church in St. Kitts

Public invited to National Prayer Service to offer thanks of the minimal hurricane damage

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis are encouraged to turn out in numbers for a Service of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving to God Tuesday ,Sept. 12, in recognition of the minimal damage caused to the federation by Hurricane Irma, which impacted the Northern Leeward Islands earlier this week.

Hurricane Irma, which packed winds of 185 mph as a Category 5 tropical cyclone, devastated several neighbouring islands, including Barbuda, St. Martin/St. Maarten, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands Sept. 5-6.

“My view is that St. Kitts and Nevis has been spared the ravages of what could have been total devastation, given the magnitude of the hurricane – the size and expanse of it,” said the prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, in an interview after the passage of the tropical cyclone. It was later announced that the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs was asked to coordinate “a national service of praise and thanksgiving” in collaboration with the religious bodies in the federation.

Ron Dublin-Collins, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, said services will be held simultaneously at the Wesley Methodist Church, Seaton Street in St. Kitts and the Charlestown Methodist Church in Nevis Tuesday, Sept. 12. The services begin at 6 p.m. and will also be held in observance and celebration of the nation’s 34th anniversary of independence. As such, it replaces the Zonal Prayer Service that is listed on the independence calendar.

The general public is invited to join the church community in prayer, praise and thanksgiving. “Let us turn to God in prayer with general hearts,” religious officials have stated.