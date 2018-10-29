(Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister)

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Scores of ordinary citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis continue to express their overwhelming support for the measures being undertaken by the government to improve safety and security in the country, particularly its decision to enlist the assistance of the Barbados-based Regional Security System (RSS) to bolster local law enforcement operations.

RSS forces began arriving into the Federation on Oct. 10 and continue to arrive in sufficient numbers to assist in the ongoing efforts at ensuring citizen safety.

During the Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris’ Prime Minister’s Forum on Oct. 28, citizens spoke highly of the impact the presence of the RSS is having on the environment in the country. Citizens also phoned into radio talk shows today to express support for the team effort between local security forces and the RSS contingent in ensuring citizen safety and security.

One such person was Elvis Manners, better known as ‘Jam Down.’ While endorsing the work of the RSS so far in the country, Manners called on his fellow citizens and residents to cooperate with the law enforcement personnel as they carry out their duties.

Other words of commendation came from Wendell “Mr. Politics” Dorsett, a well-known contributor to local radio programmes in St. Kitts. He praised the Team Unity administration for this move and encouraged persons to ignore the negative rhetoric being peddled by supporters of the Opposition as it relates to the presence of the regional security personnel.

Dr. Harris thanked the citizens and residents for their words of support, noting that they were not speaking out for the RSS, but rather “for your beloved country of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Prime Minister Harris added, “The RSS, like the local police, will work within the law and the Constitution.”

“And I will say to people, if the police are stopping you, you stop; if they want to see your license, show them your license, [if] they come searching for weapons or drugs, let them do their search — for you know none should be in your house [as law-abiding citizens and residents].”

The RSS personnel will remain in St. Kitts and Nevis until the High Command of the security forces advises that their presence is no longer required.