Qatar ambassador pays courtesy call to PM Harris

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis’ prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, met and held brief discussions with Ambassador-designate of the State of Qatar to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Khamis Al-Sahouti, Monday at government headquarters.

The federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the State of Qatar are in the process of finalizing formal diplomatic relations between both countries.

Ambassador Al-Sahouti is in St. Kitts and Nevis to participate in the country’s independence celebration activities, including the Independence Day Parade ceremony and Toast to the Nation, scheduled for Tuesday, but now postponed due to impending Hurricane Maria.

Prime Minister Harris thanked the Qatari ambassador for visiting St. Kitts and Nevis at this time, adding that his government looks forward to broadening bilateral relations with Qatar.

“We appreciate the opportunity of extending formally our diplomatic relationships with your country,” Harris said. “Qatar is a very important country on the Gulf and Middle East region, and you have been quite a very successful country over the years in many areas of economic life, social life, etc., and I know that you have many things which you can share with us and help us as we pursue our path of development.”

Harris extended an invitation to Ambassador Al-Sahouti to return to St. Kitts and Nevis for the official Independence Day Parade once rescheduled.

H.E. Khamis Al-Sahouti first joined Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1984. He was appointed as Qatar’s ambassador to the Dominican Republic in November 2013, and non-resident ambassador of the Republic of Haiti in October 2014.

Prior to his arrival in Santo Domingo, Ambassador Khamis Al-Sahouti served for three years as Qatar’s ambassador to the Republic of Senegal during the period 2004-2007. In 2005, he was also appointed as a non-resident ambassador of the Republic of Cape Verde, and then in 2006 he was appointed non-resident ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia and of the Republic of the Ivory Coast.