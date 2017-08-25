Queeley: National security adviser role in no way conflicts with police commissioner position

From the press unit of the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Ian Queeley, the commissioner of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, has refuted suggestions that the addition of National Security Adviser Maj. Gen. Stewart Saunders compromises the work of the commissioner of police.

As adviser, Saunders is responsible for coordinating the various elements of the security apparatus in St. Kitts and Nevis. He will, among other things, contribute to the formulation of national security policies and serve on any committee, commission, board or authority that deal with issues of national security at the direction of the prime minister.

Responding to a question posed during Thursday’s press conference at the Police Training School, Queeley said he strongly believes the work of the national security adviser will only serve to complement his own responsibilities as the police commissioner.

“The national security adviser is a constitutional post created, and I do not, in any way, shape or form see how it can compromise my job as the commissioner of police,” he said. “As a matter of fact, I see it as being complementary with the national security adviser. In his capacity as the national security adviser, it is only natural that he would have dialogue with the commissioner of police and heads of other agencies that fall within the gambit of national security, but I do not agree with the statement that the national security adviser’s role is in conflict in any way with that of the commissioner of police.”

The prime minister and minister of national security, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, has on several occasions stated clearly that the role of the national security adviser is a very important and auspicious position in the national security structure of the federation and one that further fulfills a requirement of law and the constitution of St. Kitts and Nevis.

He also stressed that the national security adviser is not a replacement for the High Command.

“He is not the commissioner of police; he is not the commander of the defence force; he is not the superintendent of prisons; but all of these are, as it were, security agencies fulfilling their own mandate,” Harris said during a recent meeting with representatives of the religious community in St. Kitts and Nevis. “What the framers of the constitution contemplated was that they needed somebody who could coordinate the activities between and among all these national security agencies so that we could have a wholesome product. We have realized the necessity of that.”

Saunders brings to the post of national security adviser more than 40 years of distinguished public service dealing with crime at the operational, strategic and policy levels.