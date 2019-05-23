Range Developments, a property developer in the Caribbean, is sponsoring a new award for nursing personnel who have demonstrated excellence in service.

The Range Nursing Award will be granted on a monthly basis and has been introduced by the Government of St Kitts and Nevis for three nursing personnel within the Institution-Based Health Services of St Kitts.

The award recognizes the critical role nurses play as members of the health sector; its purpose is to help build morale and encourage positive work ethics among nursing personnel. Each recipient will receive a set cash award for their efforts.

The three awardees for the month of March are Icilma Wilkin, Assistant Nurse Manager/Registered Nurse; Elsa Liddie, Enrolled Nursing Assistant, and Ms Zelma Morton, Nursing Attendant.

Range Developments contacted Wilkin who expressed her delight in being selected for the award. “I am indeed very proud to be one of the first recipients of the Range Nursing Awards. It’s a deep feeling of satisfaction to be appreciated, especially when all I expect from my work is patient satisfaction. Thank you to all and I will continue to live and work by my motto which is to give unto others, what I would want for myself,” she said

A special awards committee has been convened in order to oversee the whole process and select candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and requirements of the award. The committee comprises of individuals within the Ministry of Health and related stakeholder agencies.

Kamal Shehada, Managing Director of Range Developments said, “Nursing personnel perform an absolutely vital role within the health sector of St Kitts. The high levels of patient care exhibited in its health institutions would not be possible without them. We are therefore honoured to sponsor this new award which we hope will boost morale and encourage greater excellence in nursing service.”

Dr Delores Stapleton Harris, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health posited that the Ministry of Health is extremely grateful to Range Developments for this benevolent gesture and demonstration of appreciation for nursing practitioners who are diligent and perform excellently in their profession. She said, “I would like to congratulate the three recipients of the Range Nursing Award for their hard work and dedication to their profession. On behalf of the Government of St Kitts and Nevis and the Ministry of Health, I wish to thank the benefactors for this magnanimous cooperative initiative.”