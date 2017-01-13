Record breaking 16,000 cruise passengers visit St. Kitts

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-The cruise industry in St. Kitts has just surpassed another milestone as a record breaking five cruise ships with over 16,000 passengers berthed in Basseterre on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The Adventure of the Seas of the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, Regal Princess of Princess Cruises, Aida Luna of Aida Cruises, Freedom of the Seas of the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and TUI Discovery of Thomson Cruises all anchored in Basseterre Thursday morning.

Speaking at a packed Port Zante Tourism Minister the Hon. Lindsay Grant told media personnel that today is a historic day for St. Kitts welcoming over 16,000 plus visitors.

“It is 10 o clock now, and as far as I am concerned we are managing the passengers coming off the ships very nicely,” he said. “They have not had any incidents, the flow of the traffic is smooth and we are delighted to be here on this historic occasion.”

He said while today is a special occasion, it will soon become the standard for cruise passengers in the coming season.

“As I looked to the forth coming season, not this season but the next season five and six ship days will become almost the norm,” he added.

He said it is important for the stake holders in the industry to prepare themselves for what is to come since the industry is growing stronger. Mr. Grant said this tourist season is expected to yield over 1.1 million passengers to visit St. Kitts and Nevis.

“That is historic with record breaking numbers. Three hundred ninety one cruise ship visits is record numbers,” he declared. “We had record numbers last year and we are giving record numbers this year.”

He warned that with the increased numbers the customer service on the island should remain exceptional.

“We have to make sure that this service we deliver to visitors is par excellence. We cannot afford to diminish our customer service to our visitors,” he cautioned.

He said he hoped the resources in St. Kitts are enough to cope with the increased number of people that are visiting the island.

“Those 16,000 visitors are almost half the population of St. Kitts,” he said. “Our resources will be stretched and we should look to see what’s happening and what challenges we face today to be able to respond to whatever challenges we see arising from today,” he said.

The Tourism Minister said he has already identified a couple of areas they could improve and that his Ministry is going ‘back to the drawing board again strategically to move forward.”

“We spoke to the police, traffic, the health persons. Everybody has been engaged to ensure that this day goes well and that it is historic and without challenges.”

The Tourism Minister was asked how impactful a second pier at Port Zante might have been on a day like today when two other ships had to berth at the Deep Water Port and tender in the open sea.

“St. Kitts is such a sought after destination that even though ships know that they are not being docked at Port Zante and they have to tender, they still demand they want to come to St. Kitts although they know that they have to tender,” he said.

Grant urged all to ensure that the second cruise pier is delivered in a timely fashion so that the next cruise season they can be in a position to deliver an even better experience to visitors.

He was questioned as to how much money was expected to be pumped into the economy during this busy day and was unsure but gave a formula as to how to get an idea.

“We are the number three destination when it comes to spend. Right now our spending is $111.08USD per person. So you can do the maths to tell you how much money will be pumped into the economy just today,” he said.

Grant said St. Kitts is number three in spending out of 35 jurisdictions under the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) and added the reasons why spending is high in St. Kitts is due to the tours.

“We have tours that are very unique, that cannot be duplicated and cannot be replicated in the Caribbean. We have the scenic railway and Brimstone Hill. We have two strong tours that continue to drive persons to St. Kitts and we must make sure we keep them in pristine condition to ensure people keep coming to St. Kitts,” he declared.

He gave his opinion on how St. Kitts can move from number three in spending to number one.

“To move from number three to number one ensures that all of us are a part, because it is all about the quality of service. If a vendor on the road doesn’t deliver the quality of service that is expected we will never get from three to one. To move to number one involves an individual and collective approach to the industry,” he said.

Grant said tourism is the backbone of the economy and should be nurtured to ensure every visitor gets the experience he or she desires.

“We have to take it as a work in progress,” he said. “We don’t want to take in too many at one time if our resources cannot meet the needs of those who come.

“Today is a real good test. At the end of the day we will do our post mortem to see if we had significant challenges or any challenges and see what we can do to address those challenges and see if those challenges can be addressed.”