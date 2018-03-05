Regional workshop awards certificates to drug strategies trainees

From the SKN National Council on Drug Abuse Prevention Secretariat

KITTS AND NEVIS – Fifty people from the Caribbean region were awarded recently with certificates for successfully completing training on the design and implementation of national drug strategies and plans. Twenty-three of the awardees were nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The workshop was held at the Ocean Terrace Inn’s Conference room Feb. 21-23. Certificates were distributed by Chief of the Institutional Strengthening Unit of CICAD Antonio Lomba, CARICOM Secretariat representative Tessa Chaderton-Shaw and Director of the National Council on Drug Abuse Prevention Secretariat Karimu Byron Caines.

Other participants included directors of national drug councils, permanent secretaries and other senior policy analysts from around the Caribbean region. The workshop was organized by the Inter-American Drug Abuse Control Commission (CICAD), Secretariat for the Multidimensional Security (SMS) of the Organization of American States (OAS), in collaboration with the Secretariat of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), and the National Council on Drug Abuse Prevention of St. Kitts and Nevis. The objective of the workshop was to update current strategies in the Caribbean, or to support their design and development where needed through technical assistance, and the promotion of horizontal cooperation.

The lead workshop facilitator was Dr. John Carnevale, a public policy expert with extensive experience in designing and developing national drug plans and strategies for the United States of America. Carnevale’s sessions explored components that comprise a comprehensive national drug control policy, and presented a simple framework that will help organize the development of a national plan. Participants were introduced to a strategic planning tool that CICAD promotes to help countries plan their strategies through the linkage of situation assessments, national plans, resources, and performance monitoring to ensure quality assurance in the implementation of the national plan.

Caines, in review of the training, said “Dr. Carnevale, through his presentations and group activities, made what was once viewed as a very complex undertaking as simple and absolutely doable. I am very pleased with the large turnout and full participation of our nominees for they will be extremely instrumental in developing our St. Kitts and Nevis National Drug Plan and Strategies.”

The National Council on Drug Abuse Prevention expressed thanks to the executive secretariat of the Inter-American Drug Abuse Control Commission of the Organization of American States, CARICOM Secretariat, Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, Ocean Terrace Inn, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all others who played a significant role in making the regional workshop a success.