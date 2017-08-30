Renewable energy is focus on today’s ‘Working for You’

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Bertill Browne, director of the Energy Unit in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, will be the special guest on “Working for You” today.

The discussion will surround renewable energy, including geothermal, solar, wind and waste to energy in the country. The legal framework and policies being put in place for renewable will also be discussed.

