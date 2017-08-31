Renewable energy will improve quality of life for federation citizens

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Renewable energy is energy collected from sustainable resources such as sunlight, wind, rain and geothermal heat. To join the global movement of providing a “green” earth, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis is making strides toward implementing renewable energy practices on the island, which will yield many benefits.

Bertill Browne, Director of the Energy Unit in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, discussed the benefits of renewable energy on the weekly government radio programme “Working for You” Aug. 30.

Browne said that the types of renewable energy that exist in St. Kitts and Nevis are wind, solar, geothermal and biomass (waste to energy). He also explained that the transition to renewable energy will bring benefits such as a reduction in energy cost, reduction in pollution and energy security. He noted that while there are significant costs associated with renewable energy, the long-term benefits outweigh the start-up cost.

“Renewable energy … will be locally indigenous; we have total control over it,” said Browne, as he explained that “we are at the mercies of external forces,” and stated that the federation is heavily reliant on the importation of oil, which can fluctuate in price and availability and therefore affect the economy.

He also noted that renewable energy allows diversification in the forms of energy that can be used in different areas as opposed to the heavy reliance on oil that exists presently.

“With renewable energy, you will have a diversified portfolio. We could have geothermal; we could have wind; we could have solar; we could have waste to energy,” he stated.

Browne also noted that the use of fossil fuels causes great hazard to the environment as well as the quality of life of people constantly exposed to these gases.

“By reducing the use of fossil fuel, we will be improving the quality of life of the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said.