The Retired Energetic Nurses Touching All Lives (RENTAL) will be featured on the government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, with a panel including Ms. Mary Liburd, President and Sylvia Manning, Public Relations Officer of RENTAL.

The panel will discuss the importance of nursing as a profession, give a brief background of RENTAL, and discuss a two-day conference geared towards attracting males into the nursing profession. The panel will engage its audience on why it is necessary to eradicate stereotypes, boost gender diversity and engage more male applicants.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and happenings of the Team Unity Administration as part of its transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation pledge.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who will provide timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development issues of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3 p.m. and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9 a.m. and 10:30-noon respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5-6:30 p.m. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/