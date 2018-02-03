Republic of China (Taiwan) foreign minister pays courtesy call on governor-general

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – A delegation from the Republic of China (Taiwan) led by Foreign Minister His Excellency (H.E) Dr. David Lee and Mrs. Lee landed at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw Airport Feb. 2 to a warm welcome by a Guard of Honour, government officials, including Foreign Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, and members of the diplomatic corps of Taiwan, including Resident Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Kitts-Nevis,H.E. George Gow Chiou.

After a brief ceremony at the VIP Lounge at the airport, Lee and his delegation then paid a courtesy visit on Governor-General H.E. Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton at Government House at Springfield, Basseterre. Sir Tapley warmly welcomed Dr. Lee and his entourage.

“I certainly want to extend a very warm welcome to you to St. Kitts and Nevis, even though that was extended to you upon your arrival, but I just want to reiterate that so you could know how much we welcome you,” Sir Tapley said. “We are always happy with the established relationship with the Republic of China on Taiwan. I’ve been privileged; I was a part of the government when the diplomatic relationship was established and so I’ve been able to see it develop and grow and we certainly welcome its further development.”

Lee underscored the importance of the bilateral relations between the two countries, while inviting the governor-general to visit Taiwan for its National Day this year Oct.10.

“I was briefed that your good self has been a very strong supporter, and while you were attorney general, you maintained very close relationship with Taiwan. We appreciate that very, very much,” Dr. Lee said to Sir Tapley.

Tapley was delighted to share with Lee and his delegation photo albums dating back to 1983 when St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan established diplomatic ties.

Lee and his delegation will have a packed itinerary while in the federation with activities including a visit to Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, the Eco Park, the Joseph N. France General Hospital, and a visit to Nevis.

He and his delegation depart the federation on Feb. 4.