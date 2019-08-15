The Republic of China (Taiwan) continues to invest heavily in human resource in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, with Thursday’s signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Human Resources Development.

The MOU was signed between the Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture, the Honourable Shawn Richards and His Excellency (H.E.) Tom Lee, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, as part of a ceremony for 2019 Taiwan scholarship recipients.

Under the agreement, the Government of the Republic of China (ROC) (Taiwan) shall provide an annual budget of up to US $120,000, 0 depending on the needs of the development programmes of St. Kitts and Nevis, for initiatives such as student scholarships, teacher training, high school agricultural vocational training and other areas of training.

“Last year in total we helped more than 170 students, and this year with this new MOU we are going to provide more funding and we can help more students,” said Resident Ambassador Lee.

A communique from the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in St. Kitts and Nevis stated the governments of the ROC and St. Kitts and Nevis have agreed to extend the programme from 2019-2023.

The aims of the programme are to deepen cordial relations between both countries and to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in human resource development, as well as to assist the Federation in laying the foundation for its national development by nurturing professionals at the grass roots level.

St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan have enjoyed 36 years of cooperation, with the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1983.